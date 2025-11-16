Tehran: Iran’s foreign minister has stated that Tehran is not engaging in undeclared nuclear enrichment activities, asserting that all their nuclear facilities are under the supervision and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This announcement is seen as a potential signal that Iran might be open to resuming negotiations over its nuclear program, a contentious issue with countries like the US, UK, France, Germany, and Israel.

According to Deutsche Welle, the foreign minister’s remarks come in response to reports from the Washington Post and The New York Times, which claimed that Iran is constructing a new enrichment facility near Natanz. This area has previously been the target of Israeli and US airstrikes, which damaged existing uranium enrichment and storage sites. The statement was made during a meeting organized by the Institute for Political and International Studies, an organization affiliated with the Iranian Foreign Ministry, focusing on international law and self-defense.

Iran’s stance on its nuclear rights remains firm, with the foreign minister emphasizing the country’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. Despite attacks on their enrichment facilities, Iran insists on its sovereign right to nuclear technology. The foreign minister reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is transparent and that their right to enrichment is undeniable, hoping for international recognition of this right.

The situation in Tehran remains precarious following attacks on their nuclear facilities in June and the imposition of snapback sanctions. Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, highlighted the ongoing threats Iran faces regarding their nuclear sites, which have not seen significant activity since the attacks. Iran’s nuclear program has been in a state of legal uncertainty since the US withdrawal from the Joint Coordinated Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, leading to halted cooperation with the IAEA.

The IAEA Board of Governors is scheduled to convene this week and may vote on a resolution addressing Iran’s lack of full cooperation with the agency. Despite Iran’s claims of transparency, the foreign minister expressed skepticism about the US’s willingness to engage in fair negotiations, citing what he described as American efforts to impose excessive demands.