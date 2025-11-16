Washington: The visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington is poised to be a pivotal moment for US-Saudi relations. The trip, characterized by friendly interactions and a series of agreements, marks Prince Salman’s return to the political scene in the US capital, following a hiatus since his last visit in 2018, which was marred by the controversy surrounding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to Deutsche Welle, US-Saudi bilateral ties have seen significant recovery since then. Notably, when President Trump returned to office in January 2025, his first international visit was to Riyadh, where a substantial $600 billion Saudi investment in the US was announced. In the current visit, discussions are set to cover a wide array of topics including artificial intelligence, investment, and cooperation on defense, security, and nuclear issues, especially in the context of the Middle East’s fragile security environment.

Security is expected to be a primary focus, as highlighted by Neil Quilliam of Chatham House, who predicts that MBS will seek a security agreement comparable to the one recently extended to Qatar. The backdrop to these negotiations includes a recent series of military escalations involving Israel, Iran, and Hamas, which have underscored the need for robust security arrangements in the region.

The topic of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is also anticipated to surface. Prior to the recent conflict in Gaza, both nations were reportedly close to signing a US-facilitated normalization deal. However, the onset of war has shifted Saudi priorities, with the Kingdom emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution for the Palestinians, a stance currently at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position.

In terms of Washington’s agenda, Michael Stephens from the Royal United Services Institute suggests that civil nuclear power will be a point of discussion, particularly in light of Saudi Arabia’s recent defense agreement with Pakistan. Concerns about potential nuclear capabilities are likely to be raised, as well as the broader implications of Saudi Arabia’s technological and economic ambitions under its Vision 2030 plan.

Despite potential disagreements, such as on oil production and human rights issues, experts like Stephens anticipate a constructive meeting. The US is expected to seek Saudi alignment on technological fronts, including artificial intelligence and the broader global tech competition. Overall, the meeting is set to address a multitude of geopolitical challenges, reflecting the complex and multifaceted nature of US-Saudi relations.