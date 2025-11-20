New york: Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has made a firm declaration rejecting any attempts to impose external agendas in Syria, including plans for fragmentation, forced demographic changes, or the creation of illegitimate autonomous zones. This statement was made during a UN Security Council session focused on Syria.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iravani emphasized Iran’s unwavering commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, aligning with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter. He asserted that any external agendas that undermine these principles are categorically unacceptable and should be firmly rejected.

The ambassador also highlighted the ongoing security challenges in Syria, noting the persistent instability exploited by terrorist groups such as Da’esh and affiliated foreign fighters. He stressed that all forms of foreign occupation, which contribute to insecurity and destabilization, must come to an end, allowing Syrian authorities to fulfill their counter-terrorism obligations.

Iravani expressed concern over the actions of the Israeli regime in Syria, condemning repeated airstrikes that have resulted in civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure. He called for the Security Council to address these violations of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions.

On the humanitarian front, Iravani commended the efforts of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other partners but noted the worsening conditions in Syria. Economic hardships and funding shortages have left millions, including internally displaced persons and returning refugees, at acute risk. He called for the lifting of unilateral sanctions, which he described as illegal and contrary to the UN Charter, to aid Syria’s economic recovery and support the return of refugees.

Regarding the political process, Iravani advocated for a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned inclusive political process facilitated by the United Nations, in line with Security Council resolution 2254. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of all Syrians, including minorities, and called for an end to political pressures and harassment aimed at displacing minorities.

Iravani concluded by reiterating Iran’s support for Syria’s reconstruction and economic revival, expressing Iran’s readiness to assist provided the appropriate conditions are met.