

Tehran: Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not compromise on the rights or security of its citizens and is committed to protecting national interests with determination. Araghchi expressed these views during an interview with IRNN, where he discussed Iran’s agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), his recent trip to Egypt, and ongoing talks with the European Troika-France, Germany, and Britain, also known as the E3.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi addressed concerns regarding Iran’s agreement with the IAEA on enriched materials and the potential for renewed attacks on its nuclear facilities. He clarified that there are two distinct issues: ongoing dialogue with the E3, who claim to remain committed to the JCPOA, and the unresolved legal and political dispute over the Snapback Mechanism. Araghchi stated that Iran, along with Russia and China, disputes the E3’s right to invoke this mechanism.

Araghchi highlighted Ir

an’s cooperation with the IAEA and the handling of nuclear materials. He noted that although Iran’s nuclear facilities have been targeted by attacks, the country remains bound by its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The current circumstances, including attacks on facilities and legislation passed by Iran’s Parliament, necessitate a new framework for cooperation with the IAEA.

Araghchi revealed that recent negotiations resulted in a draft agreement, which was finalized in Cairo. The IAEA acknowledged that attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites were illegal and recognized the need for a new cooperation framework, acknowledging Iran’s legislative requirements and the role of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

He stressed that the agreement is conditional upon the absence of hostile actions against Iran. Araghchi stated that while the IAEA may claim inspections are part of the agreement, they are subject to specific procedures respecting Iran’s conditions, including parliamentary law an

d SNSC decisions.

Regarding nuclear materials, Araghchi mentioned that they are currently buried under the rubble from facility attacks. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is assessing the condition and accessibility of these materials, and the SNSC will determine the course of action based on this evaluation.

Araghchi warned that if the Snapback Mechanism is activated, Iran’s response will be determined by the SNSC. Withdrawal from the NPT is one option, but Iran’s actions will be guided by national interests. He reiterated that military options are not a solution to Iran’s nuclear issue and that reinstating sanctions would be a grave mistake, eliminating Europe’s leverage in negotiations.