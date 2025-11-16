Iran’s First Woman Conductor Leads Tehran Symphony Orchestra



Tehran: Paniz Faryoussefi made history by becoming the first woman to conduct a performance of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra. The event took place on Wednesday at the Unity Hall in Iran’s capital.





According to France24.com, Faryoussefi’s leadership in this performance marks a significant milestone in Iran’s music scene. Her role as the conductor was a groundbreaking moment, highlighting the progress and inclusion in a traditionally male-dominated field.





The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, under her direction, delivered a memorable performance, which was attended by a diverse audience. This event is seen as a positive step towards greater representation of women in various professional sectors within the country.

