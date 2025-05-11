IRNA’s CEO Engages with Al Jazeera Founder on Regional Issues in Doha



Doha: Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), met with the founder and chairman of the board of directors of Al Jazeera, Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, to discuss regional developments and the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the meeting, which took place during Jaberi-Ansari’s visit to Qatar, focused on joint cooperation between IRNA and the Al Jazeera media group. Sheikh Thamer expressed his satisfaction at reconnecting with Jaberi-Ansari, highlighting their long-standing friendship and Al Jazeera’s readiness to collaborate with IRNA and the Iranian Press Cultural Institute in various fields.

The discussion also included an exchange of views on the latest regional developments, particularly focusing on the Israeli conflict in Gaza and the resilience shown by the Palestinian people against Israeli actions. Mustafa Sowaq, the head of Al Jazeera, was also present during the meeting.

Jaberi-Ansari’s visit to Doha, which began on

May 10, 2025, is part of a three-day trip aimed at strengthening media cooperation. He is scheduled to attend the fourth round of Iran-Arab Dialogue, organized in collaboration with Iran’s Strategic Council for Foreign Relations and the Al Jazeera Qatar Studies Center.

During his visit, Jaberi-Ansari is also expected to meet with his Qatari counterpart at the Qatar News Agency. The two are set to sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation between IRNA and the official Qatar News Agency.

The Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit commenced with opening remarks by Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations, and Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar.