

According to UN Women, the restrictions come at a time when Afghan women are providing urgent humanitarian assistance and essential services, particularly in earthquake-affected areas of eastern Afghanistan. These services are also critical for those returning from Iran and Pakistan. The organization stands in solidarity with its colleagues and all women who risk their safety to serve the people of Afghanistan. UN Women honors their professionalism, dedication, and courage.





UN Women stresses that the ability for Afghan women working with the United Nations to continue their work without prohibitions or restrictions is crucial. This work is vital not only for women and their families but also for the country as a whole. The organization urges the de facto authorities to reconsider the limitations placed on Afghan women, emphasizing the broader implications for the humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

