Firm’s Debut Portfolio boasts $100 Billion in Project Deals Worldwide

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legends Global Partners (LGP) proudly announces its involvement with the Boardwalk at Bricktown, a pioneering development in Oklahoma City that boasts the tallest tower in the United States. With an impressive 5 million square feet of development over nearly 4 acres, the Boardwalk at Bricktown project incorporates nearly 2,000 residential units, 1,000 hotel rooms, retail, and restaurant spaces, developed by Matteson Capital and designed by renowned architecture and planning firm, AO.

“Oklahoma City is experiencing a population boom,” said Scot Matteson, President of Matteson Capital and partner in LGP. “As the city continues to grow, this is the perfect time to bring high density development that creates housing and jobs within the urban core.”

As part of LGP’s portfolio of high-impact developments, the Boardwalk at Bricktown project comes at a time when investment into large scale infrastructure projects are a priority across the country. With the recent news that DAMAC Properties, the largest private developer in the United Arab Emirates, will be investing $20 billion into data centers into eight U.S. states, Oklahoma is one of the prime areas of investment. The Oklahoma City Boardwalk project has already cleared regulatory hurdles, including approval from the City Council and Federal Aviation Administration.

“As we have seen in the Emirates, large scale projects like Boardwalk are just the beginning of possibility and the first step towards attracting new talent to a region,” remarked Arjomand, Founder and Chairman of Arjomand Group and partner in LGP. “This is the time to create new, innovative, projects that serve the needs of the community while providing access for economic revitalization,” added Paul Edalat, Founder and Chairman of Vivera and partner in LGP.

Oklahoma City continues to experience rapid growth and has been ranked as having the third lowest business cost among major metropolitan areas by Moody’s Analytics. With the mix of aerospace, biosciences, and energy industry leaders and a young, educated workforce, Oklahoma City is a prime area for investment. LGP believes that a shift towards higher density urban areas will ultimately attract more diverse industries seeking to find highly skilled workers.

LGP is actively pursuing a diverse range of transformative projects that reflect the evolving demands of modern development. In addition to the Boardwalk at Bricktown, LGP is also pursuing a 6.5 million square foot development project in Southern California. The Katella Gateway will be home to over 1,700 hotel rooms, 1,300 residential units, and a wide mix of retail and restaurant offerings. Ideally situated in the heart of Anaheim, the Katella Gateway development brings a unique mix of experiential offerings designed to enhance not only the city’s tourism efforts, but the local community as well.

These innovative projects are helping to define a new standard for experience-driven, sustainable communities—positioning them as the next great destinations that bring lasting benefits to cities, businesses, residents, and visitors alike. Alongside its Oklahoma City and Anaheim projects, LGP is actively working on innovative new developments in Hawaii, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and Bahamas, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Scot Matteson

Scot Matteson, President and CEO of Matteson Capital, is a pioneering force in U.S. real estate development, known for delivering some of the nation’s most iconic vertical projects and luxury developments. With a career defined by vision and innovation, Matteson brings to LGP a proven track record of executing large-scale developments that blend architectural ambition with cultural and environmental sensitivity. His diverse portfolio includes landmark projects such as The Boardwalk at Bricktown in Oklahoma City, Miami World Center, The Sapphire Tower in San Diego, The Icon Hotel in Houston, and luxury developments like Aspen One and The Residences at Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado. With a forward-thinking approach and deep industry expertise, Matteson plays a key leadership role in shaping LGP’s mission to deliver transformative, mixed-use destinations in dynamic markets.

About Farooq Arjomand

Farooq Arjomand brings decades of global business leadership and real estate expertise to LGP as a founding partner. As the Founder and Chairman of the Arjomand Group, he has led a diverse portfolio of ventures spanning real estate, finance, manufacturing, and aviation across the GCC, Asia, Europe, and the U.S. His distinguished career includes key leadership roles such as Chairman of DAMAC Properties and founding member of Emaar Properties PJSC—two of the Middle East’s most prominent real estate developers. He also currently serves as Chairman of Reborn Coffee, Inc. and Reborn Global. With a background in banking from HSBC and a strong track record of founding and scaling international businesses, Arjomand brings deep insight, strategic vision, and global perspective to LPG’s mission of delivering transformative, mixed-use developments worldwide.

About Paul Edalat

Paul Edalat is a visionary entrepreneur and industry disruptor with over 30 years of experience building and scaling companies across the health and wellness, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. As Chairman and CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals, he is recognized for his bold, future-focused leadership and unwavering commitment to innovation. In joining LGP, Edalat brings a sharp understanding of strategic growth, brand development, and operational excellence. His forward-thinking approach and proven ability to lead transformative ventures make him a valuable asset to the partnership—bringing a fresh perspective that is poised to redefine what’s possible in mixed-use and community-centered development.

Media Inquiries:

Holly Jenvey [email protected]

About Legends Global Partners:

Legends Global Partners is real estate investment and development venture formed by Scot Matteson of Matteson Capital, Farooq Arjomand of the Arjomand Group, and Paul Edalat of Founder and Chairman of Vivera Pharmaceutics. Backed by a robust global pipeline exceeding $100 billion, LGP is focused on delivering transformative, large-scale developments that integrate pioneering design, advanced technology, and sustainable practices. By uniting the complementary strengths of its founding partners, LGP aims to redefine the landscape of real estate and investment—creating lasting value for communities, investors, and stakeholders around the world.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9468693