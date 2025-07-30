WATERFORD, Ireland, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), the global casino review platform operated by the OneTwenty Group, has published new findings showing that traditional credit cards are no longer the go-to for online casino players. The change is being led by Gen Z, who are choosing secure, wallet-based payment options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Trustly.

The data shows that credit card use among new online casino players dropped by 31% since 2023. At the same time, digital wallet deposits have increased by 118% among players aged 18 to 34. Apple Pay now accounts for 19% of first-time deposits at MDC’s top-rated mobile casinos. Skrill and Google Pay have also seen strong year-over-year growth, rising a combined 87%. Among Gen Z users, 63% say they trust e-wallets more than traditional card entry due to enhanced security, while 54% say they prefer payment methods that don’t expose their banking information directly to the casino. Tools like Trustly, which offer bank-verified payments with no separate sign-up, now account for over 40% of instant withdrawals in Sweden and Finland, often completing in under 5 minutes.

“This shift is about more than just technology,” said a lead analyst at MDC. “It reflects a real change in player expectations. They want payment methods that match the speed and privacy of their everyday digital lives.”

The trend is consistent across global markets. In Canada, Interac is the preferred method due to its direct bank access. In Finland and Sweden, Trustly with BankID sets the standard. UK players still favor debit cards and PayPal, while in New Zealand, Visa and Mastercard remain common, though POLi is becoming more popular.

MDC has published a full country-by-country guide comparing the best casino payment methods for 2025. It includes rankings, speed comparisons, and tips on which options work best depending on where players live.

Read the full feature:

Best Online Casino Payment Methods in 2025 by Country

About MDC

Minimum Deposit Casinos, a division of the OneTwenty Group, helps players find secure, low-deposit casinos with fast, trustworthy payment options.

Media Contact:

jonathan@onetwentygroup.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001120521