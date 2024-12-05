General

NATO Must Answer for Growing Insecurity in World: Iran FM Spox.

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has stated that Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), should be held accountable for the increasing insecurity affecting the world, including Europe. In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baghaei expressed concern over Rutte’s approach, particularly his insistence on setting the agenda for the upcoming U.S. administration.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baghaei criticized Rutte’s strategies, describing them as incitements to further militancy by creating a polarized picture of world politics. Baghaei emphasized that such actions are neither benign nor responsible, and he urged Rutte to take accountability for the growing insecurity that has affected the globe, attributing it to the self-centered and totalitarian policies of certain NATO members.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Rutte mentioned potential international threats that could arise if US President-elect Donald Trump
pressures Ukraine into signing a peace agreement favoring Russia. He highlighted that such a move could lead to significant threats from countries like China, Iran, and North Korea, indicating the complex geopolitical challenges ahead.

