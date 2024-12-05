Nasrallah’s Victory Message After 2006 War with Israel.



Beirut: In a poignant message from 2006, martyr Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah conveyed a heartfelt tribute to the Lebanese people and resistance fighters, celebrating their triumph over the occupying Israeli army in the 34-day war. This message underscored the resilience and determination of the Lebanese nation in the face of adversity.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Nasrallah’s message emphasized the unwavering commitment of Hezbollah to protect the Lebanese people against Israeli aggression. He stated, “Our lives, our blood, and our very beings are devoted to your tears, your wounds, your resilience, and your magnificence,” highlighting the sacrifices made by the resistance fighters and the enduring spirit of the Lebanese citizens.

Nasrallah was martyred in a massive Israeli airstrike in Beirut on September 27, marking a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. His message remains a testament to the enduring struggle and resistance of the Lebanese peop

le.