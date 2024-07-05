Norway calls on Israel to reverse largest confiscation of Palestinian land since Oslo Accords



The Norwegian Foreign Ministry called on Israel to reverse the largest illegal confiscation of Palestinian land since the Oslo Accords in 1993.

“Israel’s long-standing policy of dispossession, land confiscation and illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories undermines our collective efforts to achieve a two-state solution and a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said, according to what was reported on Thursday by Euronews.

She stressed that “Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and pose a major threat to peace and security in the region.”

The Israeli occupation authorities have agreed to confiscate 12.7 square kilometers of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, where approximately 6,000 housing units will be built for Israeli settlers.

Source: Maan News Agency