Launches Bayn as a premier coastal lifestyle sanctuary in Ghantoot, UAE, and Madinat Al Ward in Iraq, highlighting ORA’s vision to shape transformative communities across dynamic Middle Eastern markets

Madinat al Ward Render

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORA Developers Group, a global leader in visionary real estate development, is progressing its international expansion with the simultaneous advancement of two significants projects in the United Arab Emirates and Iraq. The two developments are Bayn, a new coastal community strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Madinat Al Ward, a large-scale residential city in Al Nahrawan district, the Governerate of Baghdad in the republic of Iraq. Both projects prove ORA’s long-term commitment to building communities defined by design excellence, cultural relevance, and sustainable growth.

BAYN Masterplan

Together, these two landmark developments represent a combined investment exceeding USD 16 billion (in the first phase), solidifying ORA’s expanding presence across the Middle East and reinforcing its mission to deliver holistic, future-ready communities in high-growth markets.

Bayn: Shaping the future of coastal living in the UAE

Located in Ghantoot, a key area linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Bayn aims to establish a dynamic new community rooted in ORA’s consistent principles of extending cities’ footprints and seamlessly integrating nature within urban environments. The project spans 4.8 million square meters and features an extensive seven kilometers of waterfront, highlighting the project’s unique value proposition within the UAE’s evolving landscape.

Over 55% of the community is dedicated to open spaces, waterways, and recreational amenities, including a marina, lagoon, and a 1.2 kilometer beachfront. A 100,000 square meter sports club and holistic amenities set new benchmarks for healthy, active living. Bayn represents ORA’s commitment to preserving Ghantoot’s virgin coastline while offering residents a first home on the sea, echoing the company’s proven expertise in coastal communities from Egypt’s North Coast to Cyprus’s Ayia Napa and Grenada.

“With Bayn, our aim is to develop a destination that anticipates the future needs of a thriving coastal community within a strategically important location,” said stated Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of ORA Developers. “Ghantoot presents a unique opportunity to create a distinctive coastal community that not only offers an exceptional lifestyle but also contributes to the broader development and appeal of the region. We anticipate this project will attract residents and stimulate economic and social growth,” he further added.

Madinat Al Ward: A new urban model for Iraq

The groundbreaking of Madinat Al Ward in Baghdad, marks a significant chapter in the country’s national housing agenda. Spanning a monumental 62 million square meters, this visionary project named in honor of Iraqi scholar Ali Al-Wardi will be developed over a 24-year period, ultimately delivering approximately 120,000 new homes and creating a vibrant, self-sustaining city.

Phase 1 alone is projected to be completed over eight years, with an approximate investment cost USD 10 billion. Among its most notable features is a one of a kind 5 million square meter public park, ensuring ORA’s commitment to creating green, livable urban environments that prioritize community well-being and environmental stewardship.

“Madinat Al Ward is a testament to the power of visionary public-private partnerships,” said Ibrahim Karam, CEO of ORA Iraq. “This project goes beyond providing housing as it lays the foundation for a new urban center one that prioritizes quality of life and sustainable growth. We believe this development will serve as a model for future urban expansion in Iraq and the wider region.”

Commitment to technology, sustainability, and well-being

Both Bayn and Madinat Al Ward are underpinned by ORA’s investment in advanced digital infrastructure, sustainable technologies, and a focus on open, green spaces. Bayn’s state-of-the-art systems streamline resident engagement, operations, and community management, while both projects emphasize environmental preservation and active, healthy lifestyles for all residents.

With these projects, ORA Developers invites stakeholders and future residents to imagine the possibilities of truly transformative communities that set new benchmarks for urban living in the Middle East.

About ORA Developers:

ORA Developers is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living while contributing to the growth of the cities they belong to. Founded in 2016, the group holds over USD 2.57 billion in assets and manages a real estate portfolio worth more than USD 45 billion in sales across Egypt, Grenada, Greece, Cyprus, Pakistan, the UAE, and Iraq.

ORA focuses on identifying high-potential locations and turning them into integrated communities that deliver long-term value. Projects such as Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, Bayn in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Al Ward in Iraq, and six key developments across Egypt demonstrate the group’s ability to develop in markets that are often overlooked and redefine their appeal through thoughtful, large-scale planning.

Its portfolio spans residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment with each project designed to offer a high standard of living that combines quality, design, and everyday convenience. The group’s hospitality assets include Silversands Grand Anse and Silversands Beach House in Grenada, a five-star hotel in development in Mykonos, and other upcoming properties that reflect ORA’s focus on premium experiences shaped by simplicity and attention to detail.

Across all its developments, ORA prioritizes well-being, sustainability, and a strong sense of place. Its communities are built with long-term relevance in mind, aligning with local needs while delivering global quality.

ORA is guided by the values of Excellence, Balance, and Happiness and continues to set new benchmarks in real estate and hospitality by developing projects that are commercially sound, socially aware, and built to last.

