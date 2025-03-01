Pakistan Ambassador Congratulates IRNA on Founding Anniversary, Hails Its Professionalism



Tehran: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, has extended congratulations on the 90th anniversary of IRNA’s founding, praising the Iranian news agency for adhering to journalism standards.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a congratulatory message on Saturday, the ambassador highlighted that IRNA has consistently maintained the highest level of journalism standards through its dedication and professionalism. He commended the agency’s role in fostering media relations between Iran and Pakistan, describing IRNA’s efforts to deepen these ties as commendable.





Last week, the Managing Director of the Associate Press of Pakistan (APP), Muhammad Asim, also congratulated IRNA’s CEO, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, on the significant milestone of the news agency’s 90th anniversary.

