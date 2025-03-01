General

Iran Firm in Its Principled Positions: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Tehran: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma’eel Baqayi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently supported resistance movements while confronting illegal activities and terrorism head-on. “We are steadfast in our principled positions,” Baqayi posted on his X account.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqayi remarked on the oversight of U.S. and Israeli influence in regional developments, suggesting that ignoring such involvement is a significant error. He referenced the Turkish Foreign Minister’s assertion about the need for regional autonomy, querying the role of Israel in this context. Baqayi highlighted Israeli actions following the fall of Damascus to Turkiye-backed forces, noting that Israel conducted extensive attacks on Syrian facilities, effectively decimating over 90 percent of them, and expanded its territorial occupation, including the Golan Heights.

Baqayi further outlined Israel’s control over crucial Syrian water sources and its repeated violations of Syria’s territoria
l integrity. He asserted that these actions reflect misguided policies impacting Syria, Palestine, and the broader region. He reiterated Iran’s lack of regional ambitions over the past fifty years, emphasizing its commitment to supporting Palestine against occupation and aggression.

Baqayi noted the continued relevance of the Palestinian issue, citing increased animosity towards Israel. He lamented the betrayal symbolized by “daggers stabbed in the back,” which he said has emboldened discussions about Palestinian displacement and West Bank annexation. He reiterated Iran’s opposition to illegal behavior and terrorism, highlighting Iran’s early and decisive actions against ISIS and extremism under the leadership of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Additionally, Baqayi mentioned Iran’s opposition to a coup attempt against the Turkish government and support for the disarmament of the P.K.K., underscoring Iran’s consistent and principled stance in regional matters.

