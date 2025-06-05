Gaza City: The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned the United States in the strongest terms for blocking a U.N. Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. In a statement on Thursday, the movement said Washington’s ‘blind bias toward the fascist occupation regime endorses its crimes against humanity,’ adding that such an arrogant stance reflects the U.S.’s disregard for international law and outright rejection of any global effort to stop Israeli bloodshed.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Hamas stated that the U.S. position serves as a green light for war criminal Netanyahu – wanted by the ICC – to continue his brutal genocide against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly in Gaza, confirming the American full complicity in these ongoing atrocities. The U.S. envoy’s remarks during the U.N. vote session were described by Hamas as a continuation of Washington’s deceptive narrative and distortion of facts, while denying Palestinian people’s legitimate rights to resist occupation and self-determination.

The movement urged the international community to increase pressure on Israel to end what it calls genocide, and to hold the regime’s leaders accountable for their actions in Gaza. Palestinian groups have strongly reacted to the U.S. veto, highlighting their continued struggle for international support and recognition of their rights.

The Islamic Jihad movement also issued a statement condemning the U.S. veto of the resolution. It said the move ‘clearly affirms, beyond any doubt, that this administration sponsors the crimes committed by the government of the war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.’ The statement further accused the U.S. of being a true partner in the barbaric genocide and war crimes perpetrated by the occupation army in the Gaza Strip.