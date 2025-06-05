Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral relations and implement existing agreements between the two countries.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a phone conversation on Thursday, Pezeshkian congratulated the government and people of Tajikistan on the arrival of Eid al-Adha. Referring to the historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds between the two countries, he stressed the importance of enhancing economic, cultural, and political ties. Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref during his official visit to Dushanbe, as well as the signing of several cooperation agreements.

Meanwhile, the Tajik president welcomed the conversation with Pezeshkian and thanked him for his congratulatory message. Rahmon also extended his congratulations to the government and people of Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and said his country was committed to deepening ties with the Islamic Republic in all areas.