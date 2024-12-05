Putin Highlights Strengthening Economic Ties with Iran at Moscow Forum.



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his country’s trade and economic relations with Iran as stable and reliable, expressing optimism for increased trade exchanges between the two nations in the future. Speaking at the 15th VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum in Moscow, Putin highlighted the success of current projects in logistics, energy, industrial, and security cooperation with Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Putin emphasized the operational status of the North-South Corridor, a critical transportation project, and noted the gradual increase in transportation volume through this route. He also expressed optimism for the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during the impending visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow.

Putin further commented on Iran’s request for observer membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, stating that Moscow welcomes Tehran’s interest in engaging with this economic bloc. The Russian President reiterated his

appreciation for the bilateral relations between Moscow and Tehran during a recent phone call with his Iranian counterpart, anticipating further cooperation following the signing of the Tehran-Moscow Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing preparations for President Pezeshkian’s visit but noted that the exact timing has yet to be determined. Emphasizing the urgency, Peskov stated that both Russia and Iran are eager to expedite the signing of the bilateral strategic partnership agreement.