Araghchi Reaffirms Iran’s Support for Syria in Fight Against Terrorists.



Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, has reaffirmed Iran’s support for Syria in its fight against terrorist groups. During the phone call late on Wednesday, Araghchi and Abdelatty discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on the situation in Syria.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi shared the outcomes of his recent meetings with Syrian and Turkish officials during visits to Damascus and Ankara, emphasizing Iran’s consistent policy of supporting the Syrian government, army, and people in their fight against terrorist groups. The top Iranian diplomat also described the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria and their spread throughout the region as a serious threat to peace, stability, and security, calling for ongoing diplomatic efforts and consultations among key players in the region to address this threat.

Meanwhile, Abdelatty referred to his recent phone calls with the foreign ministers

of several countries, affirming his country’s commitment to supporting Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legal institutions. The two sides agreed to maintain ongoing contacts and consultations.