General

Araghchi Reaffirms Iran’s Support for Syria in Fight Against Terrorists.

iadminComments Off on Araghchi Reaffirms Iran’s Support for Syria in Fight Against Terrorists.


Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, has reaffirmed Iran’s support for Syria in its fight against terrorist groups. During the phone call late on Wednesday, Araghchi and Abdelatty discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on the situation in Syria.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi shared the outcomes of his recent meetings with Syrian and Turkish officials during visits to Damascus and Ankara, emphasizing Iran’s consistent policy of supporting the Syrian government, army, and people in their fight against terrorist groups. The top Iranian diplomat also described the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria and their spread throughout the region as a serious threat to peace, stability, and security, calling for ongoing diplomatic efforts and consultations among key players in the region to address this threat.

Meanwhile, Abdelatty referred to his recent phone calls with the foreign ministers
of several countries, affirming his country’s commitment to supporting Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legal institutions. The two sides agreed to maintain ongoing contacts and consultations.

iadmin

Related Articles
General

Major General Hab Al-Reeh meets the Head of the Romanian Representative Office to the State of Palestine

iadmin

Interior Minister, Major General Ziad Hab Al-Rih, met at the ministry’s headquarters with the head of the Romanian Representative Office to Palestine, Mr. Florin Bulgariu.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance Palestinian-Romanian cooperation in iss…
General

Israeli occupation encroaches eastern Gaza, continues intense bombardment in Rafah

iadmin

Israeli occupation forces stormed Thursday morning Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza city, bombarding residences with artillery and warplanes, while relentless artillery shelling continued in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, resulting in multiple fat…
General

Kuwaiti academics refute Iraqi court’s controversial decision on Khor Abdullah

iadmin

Academics have refuted the historic and legal allegations in the recent baseless declaration made by Iraq’s supreme federal court regarding the treaty for regulating navigation in Khor Abdullah — inked by Kuwait and Iraq in 2012.The academic figures,…