Ittihad Successfully Completes $100 Million Tap Issue of Initial $350 Million Sukuk:

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ittihad is pleased to announce the successful completion of a $100 million tap issue of its $350 million sukuk, originally issued in November 2023. The sukuk, which carries a coupon interest rate of 9.75%, will mature in November 2028.

The tap issuance was placed at an issue price of 102.1, resulting in a yield of 9.0%. This yield reflects an improvement over the original terms.

The proceeds from this new issue will be utilized to refinance existing debt, thereby extending the company’s debt maturity profile and enhancing its financial flexibility.

The tap issue garnered strong interest from international investors, who accounted for 70% of the new issue (34.5% from the US Offshore accounts, 22% from the UK and 13.5% from Europe), with the remaining 30% from regional asset managers. This significant international participation underscores the growing confidence in Ittihad’s strong financial profile and enhances the diversification of its investor base, serving the company’s long-term strategic goals. The demand from investors is a testament to Ittihad’s enduring success story and its ability to attract and retain the confidence of regional and international investors. The company remains committed to its strategic objectives and will continue to pursue initiatives that strengthen its financial position and drive sustainable growth.

J.P. Morgan acted as sole lead manager and bookrunner on this transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Wasfi Al Tayara

Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Manager

+971 2 6581888

investor.relations@ittihadinvestment.ae

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “SECURITIES ACT”)) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

About Ittihad

Ittihad is a privately owned business founded in 2008 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with investments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The Company exports products and services to over 50 countries worldwide. It has a talented team of more than 8,000 members from over 57 nationalities with sector-wide expertise and a commitment to operational excellence.

Since 2015, Ittihad has pursued a strategy of investing in businesses with leading domestic positions in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as strong international export potential. The Company focuses on long-term investments, all structured for business-to-business (B2B) export and designed to capture the unique value proposition offered by the UAE and the region.

Ittihad is committed to powering wealth creation through assets that balance profitability with sustainability and generate positive outcomes for stakeholders, society, and the planet.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9177963