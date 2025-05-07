General

Tehran and Islamabad Vow to Strengthen Strategic Ties

Tehran: The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has announced in a statement that both Pakistan and Iran are committed to regional peace and stability and are determined to strengthen strategic relations and enhance economic cooperation.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in Islamabad on Monday. The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to strong bilateral relations and agreed to enhance cooperation in key sectors, including trade, energy, and communications.



Araqchi emphasized Tehran’s desire to further deepen ties with Islamabad. Senator Dar, in turn, welcomed the Iranian delegation and underscored the importance of the historical, cultural, and religious bonds between the two neighboring nations.



He praised the positive trajectory of relations between Iran and Pakistan and highlighted the need to expand cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, border security, and regional connectivity. The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.



They also agreed to continue working closely to enhance mutual understanding and build a strong foundation for economic and strategic cooperation in the region.

