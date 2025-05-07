General

Pakistan and Iran Pledge Cooperation for Regional Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed Islamabad’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Iran to promote peace and stability in the region. Sharif made these remarks during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his delegation in Islamabad on Monday, as stated by the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Sharif emphasized the deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran and underscored the importance of bolstering bilateral relations. Present at the meeting were Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed condolences to the Iranian government and people over the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port. He also extended warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Tehra
n to foster regional peace and stability.

Araqchi’s visit to Islamabad comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India, following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India-administered Kashmir. India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the incident. Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, stated that Araqchi’s discussions with senior Pakistani officials would focus on ways to reduce tension in the subcontinent, given Iran’s close ties with both India and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Sharif expressed serious concerns over the ongoing tensions in South Asia following the Pahalgam attack. He rejected any attempts to implicate Pakistan without concrete evidence and called such allegations baseless. The Prime Minister proposed an international investigation into the incident, stressing the necessity for a transparent, impartial, and credible probe to reveal the truth.

The Prime Minister’s Office statement noted that Araqchi conveyed President Pezeshkian’s warm greetings to Sharif and
reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan. The Iranian Foreign Minister also highlighted Iran’s role in promoting peace and stability in South Asia. Araqchi renewed President Pezeshkian’s invitation for Sharif to visit Tehran officially later this year.

