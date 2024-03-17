The National Council for Women Launches the Campaign ‘Egyptian Women…the Key to Life’

The National Council for Women continues to complete the awareness-raising media campaign 'The Egyptian Woman... The Key to Life,' which the Council launched for the first time in March 2022 within the National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Family. The Campaign aims to raise awareness of various issues affecting the Egyptian family, including the population issue, positive education, and the importance of empowering women in society, which is presented by Dr. Ali Gomaa, the former Grand Mufti of Egypt and a member of the Council of Senior Scholars at Al-Azhar, and the journalist Nashwa Al-Hofy, a member of the Council, and is broadcast daily on various radio stations throughout the month of Ramadan. On this occasion, the NCW, headed by Dr. Maya Morsi and all its members, also extended their sincere congratulations to the women and girls of Egypt on the occasion of the celebration of Egyptian Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 16 of each year. Dr. Maya Morsi said: 'We celebrate Egyptian Women's Day and their achievements in all fields. She is the Egyptian woman who stands tall and confident in her abilities and capabilities, so that the world can attest to her distinguished status and praise what she has achieved thanks to the support of the political will that believes that empowering women is a national duty. Source: State Information Service Egypt