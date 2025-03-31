U.S. Behavior to Influence Indirect Negotiations, Says Iran’s President



Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian has conveyed that Iran remains open to indirect negotiations with the United States, stressing that the future of these talks hinges on Washington’s conduct. During a recent cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian highlighted that Iran’s response to a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump indicated the nation’s willingness to engage indirectly, while emphasizing past broken promises as a barrier to direct dialogue.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has never turned away from negotiations, but trust must be rebuilt due to previous experiences. The president pointed out that although direct talks have been ruled out, indirect discussions could proceed if the U.S. demonstrates a change in behavior. The letter from Trump, delivered via a UAE emissary on March 12, proposed new negotiations and hinted at military action if Iran declined.





The U.S. withdrawal from a previous agreement in 2018 has led Iranian officials to dismiss direct talks until the U.S. ceases its ‘maximum pressure’ strategy and threats.





Additionally, Pezeshkian criticized Israel’s actions against Palestinians, condemning the bombing of civilians despite a ceasefire. He urged Muslim countries to unite in opposition to Israel’s conduct.

