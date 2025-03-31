General

Foreign Minister Araqchi Extends Eid al-Fitr Greetings to Muslim Nations

iadminComments Off on Foreign Minister Araqchi Extends Eid al-Fitr Greetings to Muslim Nations


Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has extended his congratulations to the Iranian people and Muslim nations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. In a message delivered on Sunday, Araqchi expressed his sincerest congratulations to the people of Iran, as well as to Muslim governments and nations, as they celebrate the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the foreign minister emphasized that this year in Iran, the holy month of Ramadan, known as the spring of the Quran, coincided with Nowruz and the spring of nature. Araqchi also took the opportunity to express prayers for the innocent men, women, and children in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen who have suffered from aggressive attacks and crimes perpetuated by the Israeli regime and the United States throughout Ramadan.



Further, Araqchi prayed to the Almighty Allah for greater unity and solidarity among Muslim nations. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant religious holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the conclusion of 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. This year, the occasion is being observed in different countries on either March 31 or April 1.

iadmin

Related Articles

General

JCPOA negotiating teams trying to overcome media hype

iadmin

Tehran, IRNA – Amid negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany), certain Western elements are laboring to create media hype, but negotiating teams have shown in fourth day of Vienna talks that they are try…

General

Amirabdollahian leaves Mali for Tanzania

iadmin

Mali, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has left Mali for Tanzania minutes ago.Hossein Amirabdollahian who arrived in Mali’s capital city on Tuesday morning made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Malian counterpart …

General

Iran one step closer to SCO full membership

Web Desk

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has become one step closer to full membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to Kyrgyzstan’s akipress. Kyrgystan’s President Sadyr Japarov has endorsed a draft of memorandum on obligations of Iran in connection with its Shanghai Cooperation Organization accession, the Kyrgyz news agency reported. It said that the draft memo provides […]