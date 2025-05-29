Dushanbe: Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has arrived in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, to participate in the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe 2025. Aref’s visit is at the official invitation of Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda for a bilateral meeting and to attend the conference. Upon landing at Dushanbe International Airport, he was greeted by Tajikistan’s prime minister and other high-ranking officials.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during his stay, Aref will not only attend and deliver a speech at the conference but also hold meetings with participating officials. Before departing, he highlighted Tajikistan’s significance as a friendly and linguistically close nation to Iran, saying that strengthening ties with Tajikistan is a key focus of Iran’s foreign policy. He noted that the trip would explore new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in trade, economy, science, technology, and tourism.

‘We hope to reach good achievements and we will review the understandings and agreements signed between the two countries and work to resolve the problems with these agreements,’ said the vice president. Tajikistan will host the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation starting on May 29, following a U.N. resolution designating 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation and March 21 as World Day for Glaciers. The resolution endorsed Tajikistan’s initiative to organize this global event.