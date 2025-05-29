Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized the significant position of Saudi Arabia in Iran’s policy of neighborliness, assuring that Tehran will not allow any harm to its brotherly relations with Riyadh. Addressing the detention of an Iranian cleric in Saudi Arabia during Hajj, Araqchi noted on Thursday that he has been in contact with Iranian representatives in Saudi Arabia as well as officials from the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization to prevent any disruption to the Hajj travels and arrangements.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi stated, ‘We are quite serious about the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Our policy of neighborliness, which is already in effect, is very important. Saudi Arabia holds a very significant position in this policy.’ He further emphasized Iran’s commitment to maintaining its ‘brotherly relations’ with Saudi Arabia, ensuring that there will be no disruption to the bilateral ties.