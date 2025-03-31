General

43 Iranian Inmates Extradited from Iraq to Serve Sentences in Iran

Tehran: Iran’s Deputy Justice Minister for International Affairs Askar Jalalian has announced that 43 Iranian prisoners held in Iraq have been extradited to Iran.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Jalalian stated that 20 inmates-16 men and 4 women-who were previously held in prisons in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, were extradited to Iran. He also mentioned that 23 other Iranians detained in Sulaymaniyah prisons were transferred following the completion of legal procedures.



This repatriation is part of an extradition agreement between Tehran and Baghdad, designed to facilitate the return of convicted citizens to serve their prison terms in their home country. Jalalian highlighted that broader efforts have been made under the convict transfer agreement, revealing that 180 Iranian prisoners from various countries have been repatriated to Iran in the past month.

