Axi Delivers Unbeatably Tight Spreads on Key Markets Including Gold, Crypto, and Forex

Axi competitive spreads offer on Gold , Forex & Crypto

SYDNEY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi, a leading global online trading broker, is proud to announce its latest commitment to industry-leading pricing with some of the most competitive spreads in the market. Traders can now access spreads as tight as $0.15 on Gold, $15 on Bitcoin, and just 0.7 pips on EUR/USD—making Axi a top choice for retail and professional traders alike.

Since its inception in 2007, Axi has built its reputation on a foundation of transparency, speed, and client-focused service. The broker continues to uphold this mission by offering exceptional trade execution, with latency as low as 29 milliseconds, even during periods of heightened market volatility.

“We believe that traders deserve not only low costs but also honesty and performance they can rely on,” said Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi. “Our goal has always been to help our clients trade with confidence, and this latest offering reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering real value.”

With the increasing popularity of digital assets, Axi encourages traders to compare its spreads on Bitcoin and Ethereum and make informed decisions backed by pricing transparency and superior execution.

Key Highlights:

  • Gold spreads from $0.15
  • Bitcoin spreads from $15
  • EUR/USD spreads from 0.7 pips
  • Execution latency as low as 29ms

Whether you’re trading forex, gold, or cryptocurrencies, Axi provides the tools and conditions needed to navigate today’s markets with speed and confidence.

About Axi:
Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest and fair broker, providing our customers with outstanding service and trading conditions since 2007. We also work with leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

For more information, please visit: www.axi.com

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/589c4032-234d-4cb8-8f97-428d2ca0c850

