Bitget PRO Program Launches Limited-Time PRO+2 Upgrade to Supercharge High-Volume and Institutional Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, has announced a limited-time PRO+2 Level Upgrade Promotion alongside the announcement of Bitget PRO, an upgraded program designed to support the needs of institutional clients and high-frequency traders. Meant for eligible users, the promotion reinforces Bitget’s commitment to empowering professional traders with better rates, priority infrastructure, and exclusive perks.

The Bitget PRO program introduces a dynamic tiered system built to streamline institutional access to lower fees, optimized API limits, exclusive loan and custody services, and expanded withdrawal limits. With the rise of algorithmic and institutional trading, Bitget PRO serves as a dedicated infrastructure layer that facilitates complex strategies and capital efficiency.

“Institutional traders are shaping the future of digital finance through precision and scale. Bitget PRO is built to support their ambitions—offering advanced infrastructure and seamless access to tailored financial tools,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Our time-limited PRO+2 upgrade is our way of welcoming top-tier participants into the program with minimal friction—unlocking superior benefits and showing our ongoing commitment to supporting institutional growth in crypto.”

The PRO+2 Level Upgrade Promotion will run from July 2 to August 31, 2025, instantly boosting trading power for both new and existing users. Traders will be upgraded by two levels based on their June trading volume, while new users can apply for the same boost by submitting proof of past trading activity or asset holdings before August 15, 2025 (GMT+8). For example, approved traders currently tiered as PRO3, will get upgraded to receive PRO5 fee rates and benefits. This promotion allows eligible users to unlock up to PRO6-level benefits earlier than ever, including top-tier fee discounts, deeper liquidity, and personalized institutional support. Additional perks include improved fee structures on spot and futures, higher API rate limits, increased withdrawal caps, flexible sub-account management, and direct access to Bitget’s API team for real-time support.

The Bitget PRO program is automatically assigned daily at 9:00AM (UTC+8), with qualification based on a user’s 30-day API trading volume. PRO1 and above require at least 20% of trades via API. Those who do not meet the criteria will revert to VIP tiers. This structure allows seamless mobility while rewarding activity and technical engagement.

Earlier this year, Bitget strengthened its institutional offering with the launch of Institutional Lending, enabling up to 5x leverage on spot trading. Additional upgrades, including Unified Accounts and enhanced OTC services, reflect Bitget’s commitment to supporting professional traders with flexible, secure solutions.

For more details on the Bitget PRO+2 Level Upgrade Promotion, visit here. For details on the Bitget PRO program in general, visit the official Bitget PRO Program page and direct inquiries to [email protected].

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a6da46e-0407-43bb-b236-a93a5188d971

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001103926