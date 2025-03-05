Press Release

BitMEX Reduces Multi Asset Margining Haircuts By 60% and Adds SOL as Margin Currency

iadminComments Off on BitMEX Reduces Multi Asset Margining Haircuts By 60% and Adds SOL as Margin Currency

MAHE, Seychelles, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMEX, the OG crypto derivatives exchange, has announced major updates for its Multi Asset Margining users, including a 60% reduction in haircuts and the addition of SOL (Solana) as a margin currency. This upgrade allows users on BitMEX to experience one of the lowest haircut rates in the crypto industry, and trade any derivatives contract on the platform with SOL as collateral.

BitMEX previously launched its Multi Asset Margining feature in January, to offer users better simplicity and capital efficiency when trading derivatives contracts. With the recent update, BitMEX now supports USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, and SOL as collateral, with one of the lowest haircut rates available in the market.

Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX, commented, “At BitMEX, we are committed to constantly improving our platform to enhance the trading experience for our users. Building on the launch of Multi Asset Margining earlier this year, we’re taking it a step further by significantly reducing haircuts and expanding our collateral options with SOL. This update is part of our ongoing efforts to provide greater capital efficiency and flexibility, empowering traders with more optimised trading solutions.”

Unlike the requirements set on most exchanges, BitMEX ensures a frictionless trading experience—users can deposit their preferred currency and start trading immediately without needing to shuffle funds between wallets. BitMEX’s Multi Asset Margining system automatically allocates a user’s funds to meet the margin requirements of their positions in the most efficient way possible.

To get started with Multi Asset Margining, users need to switch their account’s margin mode to ‘Multi Asset Margining’ on the order form of the trading page. For more detailed instructions on how to enable Multi Asset Margining on BitMEX, visit here.

For more information on the new update to the Multi Asset Margining feature on BitMEX, please visit this page.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com, and follow TelegramTwitterDiscord, and its online communities. For further inquiries, please contact [email protected].

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001051916

iadmin

Related Articles
Press Release

‫تقلص وقت انتظار السرير من 32 ساعة إلى 6 ساعات

iadmin

تقلص وقت انتظار السرير من 32 ساعة إلى 6 ساعات مركز القيادة والتحكم بالتخصصي.. نموذج رائد لتحقيق أقصى درجات الكفاءة التشغيلية الرياض:30  أكتوبر يواجه مقدمي الرعاية الصحية إرتفاعا مضطردا للطلب على خدمات الرعاية الصحية مما يستدعي توجية المزيد من الجهود نحو تحسين كفاءة تشغيل المؤسسات الصحية، وتجاوباً مع هذا التحدي الذي يواجه مزوّدي الرعاية الصحية […]
Press Release

‫تقرير التنمية الخضراء منخفضة الكربون الصادر عن شركة State Grid في الدورة السابعة والعشرين لمؤتمر الأمم المتحدة تغير المناخ في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة الإطارية بشأن تغير المناخ بجناح الصين

iadmin

بكين، 18 نوفمبر 2022 / PRNewswire / — في 9 نوفمبر 2022، تم بنجاح عقد الحدث الجانبي “الحد من التلوث وانبعاثات الكربون مع التعزيز المنسق لتنمية الطاقة الخضراء والتعاون في معالجة تغير المناخ العالمي” الذي استضافته أكاديمية البحوث الصينية للعلوم البيئية والاتحاد الصيني للاقتصاد الصناعي ونظمته شركة كربون ويل للاستشارات (بكين) المحدودة في الجناح الصيني لمؤتمر الأمم […]
Press Release

Authentix, Inc. Signs Ten-Year Contract with Botswana Unified Revenue Service to Provide Marketplace Governance Program for Digital Marking and Tracking of Tobacco and Alcohol Products

iadmin

ADDISON, Texas and GABORONE, Botswana, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Authentix announced today it has signed a 10-year contract with the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) for a fiscal marking and digital tracking solution for tobacco and alcohol products sold in the country.  This digital tax stamp program is aimed at preventing illicit trade and […]