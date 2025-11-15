Vienna: Iran’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has criticized the United States and three European countries for submitting a new draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors, arguing that the move would complicate the current situation without affecting Iran’s safeguards implementation.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Reza Najafi made these remarks ahead of the Board of Governors meeting scheduled for November 19-21. The US, along with Britain, France, and Germany-collectively known as the E3-plan to table a resolution against Iran over its cooperation with the IAEA during the upcoming meeting.

Najafi stated that Washington and the E3 are attempting to exploit international mechanisms to impose their positions on the Iranian people. He noted that forcing the IAEA Director General to report based on expired UN Security Council resolutions is both unlawful and unjustified, adding that this approach would increase complexities and harm diplomatic efforts.

He further mentioned that the US and E3’s push would not change the current safeguards implementation status in Iran, which he said had been influenced by a US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran in June. Najafi referred to Iran’s decision to scale back cooperation with the IAEA after the agency did not condemn US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in June.

Najafi urged all Board of Governors member states to oppose what he described as the destructive unilateral actions of the US and its European partners. He also reaffirmed Iran’s right to take appropriate measures in response to any illegal and unjustified actions.