Vienna: Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna has issued a warning to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against adopting a new resolution targeting Iran, citing concerns over Western influence and potential politicization of the Board.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian mission communicated its concerns through a post on X late Friday, ahead of the upcoming Board of Governors meeting scheduled from November 19-21. The mission highlighted intentions by the United States and the E3-Britain, France, and Germany-to introduce a resolution against Iran during the meeting. These nations were participants in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which expired on October 18 this year.

The Iranian mission criticized the decision by the US and the E3 to propose the resolution, labeling it as ‘another major mistake after so-called snapback,’ and describing it as a deliberate move to politicize the Board. The mission further cautioned that such confrontational tactics would not benefit the involved parties and warned that adopting the draft resolution could negatively impact the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

In a related development, the E3 initiated the snapback process in late August, leading to the re-imposition of UN Security Council resolutions previously lifted under the JCPOA. The E3 accused Iran of non-compliance with the JCPOA, an allegation that Iran denied, stating that it had met its commitments under the agreement and that the snapback of sanctions lacked legal foundation.