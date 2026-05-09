Boxing Premier League Final Held at Shahid Hemmat Hall in Tehran

Tehran: The Boxing Premier League final took place on May 8, 2026, at the Shahid Hemmat Hall in Shahid Shiroudi Stadium in Tehran.According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the event drew attention from boxing enthusiasts as athletes competed for the championship title. The highly anticipated final showcased the talents and skills of the participating boxers, marking the culmination of the league's season. Spectators gathered to witness the intense bouts that determined the league's champions.