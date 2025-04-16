Bühler GPIC Announces the Rollout of New Courses Focused on Grain Processing

LAGOS, NIGERIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2025 – ​The Bühler Grain Processing Innovation Center (GPIC) is proud to announce the launch of its new beginner-friendly and advanced courses aimed at individuals and companies in Nigeria and across Africa looking to improve their proficiency in rice milling and optical sorting. These courses are designed to enhance the capabilities of those entering the grain processing industry or those already involved, seeking to increase their profitability and efficiency.





Bühler Group established the GPIC as an R&D center dedicated to uncovering the hidden potential of local grains in Nigeria and Africa. It aims to bridge the technology gap in local grain processing and support customers in developing safe and affordable food using local grains.

The GPIC also functions as a training center to empower food processors across the region. It has hosted numerous training sessions for individuals and companies and, in collaboration with prominent NGOs such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), successfully trained over 60 rice millers. The flagship courses at the GPIC include the Fundamentals of Rice Milling and Optical Sorting levels 1, 2, and 3.

These courses are delivered both in classroom sessions and practical lessons using the modern equipment in the GPIC facility. The instructors are industry leaders with decades of experience in the field of rice milling and optical sorting, ensuring participants receive high-quality education and training.

Ashi Yangedue, Production Manager at Mafa Rice, has this to say: “The most important part of this training is the practical engagement and solutions that we have received for the challenges we have at our mills. This is an opportunity that no serious rice miller should miss.”

Racheal Bahago, of FBB Rice says, “I have learned how to set my machines to reduce the percentage of brokens, impurities and other rejected particles to make profit in my business. I encourage other rice millers to attend this training to be exposed to technologies and solutions that can improve their yield and business.”

Our goal is not only to educate but also to empower our participants with skills and knowledge that directly translate to increased profitability and efficiency in their businesses.

“Bühler is excited about the GPIC and the impact these new courses will have on the grain processing industry. By promoting education and skill development, we are contributing to food security and the sustainability and profitability of food production in Nigeria and Africa,” said Thomas Ogundiran, Managing Director of Bühler Nigeria.

With the roll-out of these new courses, the GPIC continues its mission to advance industrialization and local food production, providing practical and impactful education to individuals and companies dedicated to improving food security and economic prosperity in the region.

Mustafa Rajab, Head of the GPIC, says, “The introduction of these advanced courses represents a significant milestone for GPIC. We are committed to driving innovation in grain processing and supporting the growth of this industry in Nigeria and Africa.”

All who work in food production are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to upskill themselves and their staff in rice milling and optical sorting for better production results. NGOs and international NGOs interested in advancing food security in Africa through upskilling are also invited to get in touch with the Bühler GPIC and drive collaboration.

More information and registration links can be found in the training section of the GPIC website.

About Bühler

Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature in all its decision-making processes. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment, and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler solutions. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines – all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today’s global challenges into sustainable business.

As a technology partner for the food, feed, and mobility industries, Bühler has committed to having solutions ready to multiply by 2025 that reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in the value chains of its customers. It also proactively collaborates with suppliers to reduce climate impacts throughout the value chain. In its own operations, Bühler has developed a pathway to achieve a 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (Greenhouse Gas Protocol Scopes 1 & 2, against a 2019 baseline).

Bühler spends up to 5% of turnover on research and development annually to improve both the commercial and sustainability performance of its solutions, products, and services. In 2024, some 12,350 employees generated a turnover of CHF 3.0 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company with a history spanning 165 years, Bühler is active in over 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 105 service stations, 31 manufacturing sites, and research and training centers in 26 locations.

www.buhlergroup.com