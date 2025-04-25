C30 Dual’s Dual Lenses Give Parents a Helping Hand

IMILAB C30 Dual 3K+3K WiFi Plug-in Indoor Camera

HONG KONG, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMILAB, a leader in smart home technology, will be releasing the IMILAB C30 Dual on April 30th. With dual-lens surveillance and local AI detections, the C30 Dual helps new parents and pet owners in need of support when monitoring their babies and pets.

3K+3K Live View and Chat

The IMILAB C30 Dual features two 3K live surveillance feeds while two-way audio allows for real-time communication. Additionally, less light is required to display clear full-color footage, even at night.

Dual Angle Surveillance

C30 Dual has two independent lenses, allowing parents to monitor children and pets, even if they’re in different directions. With 360° coverage and 6x zoom, this indoor camera captures every detail, including wholesome and funny moments.

Local AI Detections

Receive notifications for important activities detected by C30 Dual. Local AI detections include human, pet, baby cry, fire and smoke (beta). A subscription is not needed as the AI detection processes data locally.

App Connection

The Xiaomi/Mi Home App is your all-in-one app to access your C30 Dual without being at home.

Flexible Footage Storage

Footage from the C30 Dual can be stored locally in a MicroSD card (up to 256 GB) without a subscription. Alternatively, a subscription-based cloud option is available.

Versatile Installation

Install C30 Dual on a table or on the ceiling for a better variety of viewing angles. This is also our first indoor camera to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz via WiFi-6 for faster speeds and lower latency.

Voice Assistants

C30 Dual is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control.

Availability

The C30 Dual will be available on April 30th on Amazon, imilabglobal.com, and AliExpress.

About IMILAB

Founded in 2014, IMILAB is a smart home brand dedicated to serving small families with flexible, plug-and-play home security solutions covering both indoor and outdoor spaces. IMILAB has delivered over 75 million products to homes worldwide through strong partnerships with well-known players like Mihome (part of the Xiaomi AIoT Ecosystem) and Aliyun (an essential part of the Alibaba AIoT Ecosystem). As we keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, our goal is to make smart home security easy and accessible.

