Commander: IRGC Looking for Security of Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait

Tehran: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri has stressed that his forces have ensured the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. “The presence of foreign powers and the sale of weapons to the countries of the region are only an excuse for their continued illegitimate presence,” Brigadier General Tangsiri said.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Brigadier General Tangsiri reiterated that the countries of the region are capable of maintaining the security of the strategic waterway of the Persian Gulf. “Today, our armed forces, including the IRGC Navy and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, have ensured the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf with full might. The world owes a lot to the blood of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to keep this strategic strait open,” he added.