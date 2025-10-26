Hanoi: Iran signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi, Vietnam. Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh has signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Jalalzadeh wrote in a post on his X account that today Hanoi witnessed global resolve to counter unilateralism in combating cybercrime. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible member of the international community, played a constructive role in the process of drafting this convention over the past four years.

He further stated, “Today, I signed this convention on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” underscoring Iran’s commitment to the international effort to address cybercrime.