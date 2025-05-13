RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DDPAI hosted its exclusive VIP Product Experience Event in Riyadh, gathering invited guests for a premium, invitation-only experience under the theme “DDPAI SmartGuard.” Set against an elegant backdrop, the event reflected the brand’s core philosophy—“For Everyone’s Journey Safety”—while unveiling innovations tailored to the evolving needs of Middle Eastern drivers.

At the heart of the event was DDPAI’s holistic approach to smart driving safety. Rather than focusing solely on hardware upgrades, the brand introduced its SmartGuard concept—an integrated solution combining intelligent imaging, real-time connectivity, and all-scenario protection. Showcased products like the new Z60 Pro, DDPAI’s flagship 3-channel dash cam, demonstrated how advanced imaging and remote features can elevate daily driving safety to a new level. Meanwhile, the upgraded N5 4G brought radar-assisted parking surveillance into the spotlight—now enhanced by 4G remote connectivity. This powerful combination enables instant motion sensing, real-time alerts, and even two-way voice communication, transforming passive monitoring into an active, responsive defense system—no matter how far you are from the vehicle.

Together, these innovations underscored DDPAI’s commitment to intelligent, seamless protection—on the road and beyond.

A true highlight of the evening was the world debut of the Z60 Pro Golden Edition—a luxury limited-edition.

Finished in gold and adorned with a diamond-set lens, this collectible-grade dash cam blends refined aesthetics with powerful functionality, becoming a statement piece that symbolizes both status and innovation.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of DDPAI’s long-term vision for the region. As the brand continues to deepen its presence in the Middle East, it remains focused on local adaptation, smart imaging, and user-centric innovation. Through SmartGuard, DDPAI aims to shape a premium driving experience that seamlessly integrates safety, technology, and lifestyle.

From intelligent protection to luxury-grade innovation, DDPAI stands beside its users—protecting every journey, every mile.

