Press Release

DEBRICHEM® Wins 2025 IIWCG Achievement Award for Innovation in Wound Care

iadminComments Off on DEBRICHEM® Wins 2025 IIWCG Achievement Award for Innovation in Wound Care

Recognized for Advancing Global Wound Care Through Innovation and Efficacy

AMSTERDAM, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DEBRICHEM®, the flagship product of DEBx Medical has been awarded the IIWCG Achievement Award 2025 for Innovation in Wound Care at the 16th Abu Dhabi Wound Care Conference.

DEBRICHEM®'s Mode of Action on Animated Wound Model: DEBRICHEM®

Media Snippet.

Presented during the Opening Ceremony at ADNEC, this recognition by the International Interprofessional Wound Care Group (IIWCG) honors excellence in wound care and spotlights breakthroughs redefining standards in chronic wound management through innovation and efficacy.

It is not only an honor for DEBx Medical—it’s a tribute to the clinical judgment of many clinicians who continue to put DEBRICHEM® into practice and improve outcomes, even in the most challenging cases.

DEBRICHEM®: One Application. First Line. Debridement Solution.

With just one 60-second application, DEBRICHEM® eradicates devitalized tissue, infection, and biofilm from chronic wounds, key barriers that prevent healing from progressing.

For clinicians, it offers:

  • Rapid, targeted action, reopening the pathway to healing
  • An easy-to-use approach for multifactorial wounds
  • A results-driven practical solution in high-pressure settings

For healthcare systems and patients, it enables:

  • Fewer interventions and lower resource use
  • Better patient compliance across different wound etiologies
  • Potential reduced reliance on antibiotics, helping to counter antimicrobial resistance
  • A meaningful step forward in the fight against amputations

Backed by scientific evidence, DEBRICHEM® supports clinicians in both advanced hospital settings and remote or resource-limited environments.

In a time when healthcare efficiency and antimicrobial resistance are pressing global concerns, innovation like DEBRICHEM® is not just valuable, it’s vital.

“It’s a moment of shared pride and purpose. This recognition by the IIWCG is an incredible honor, not just for DEBx Medical, but for every clinician and patient who places their trust in innovation. DEBRICHEM® was developed to meet a critical gap in chronic wound care. This award validates the real-world impact our team strives for every day: restoring dignity, preserving limbs, improving lives.”— Bert Quint, CEO, DEBx Medical

The award underscores DEBx Medical’s commitment to advancing wound care that prioritizes patient progress above all.

About DEBx Medical

DEBx Medical is a medical technology business dedicated to revolutionizing the management of chronic wounds. It focuses on delivering disruptive and efficient wound care treatments that are easy to use and implement in daily clinical practice: DEBRICHEM® – Innovating The Future of Wound Care

For inquiries:

DEBx Medical: Chandrita Jaisinghani, [email protected], +31 85 0878096

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001093124

iadmin

Related Articles

Press Release

شركة إيكوفلو تطلق محطة الطاقة الاحتياطية المنزلية دلتا ماكس التي تعمل لمدة يومين

iadmin

بقدرة أساسية تصل إلى 2016 واط/ساعة قابلة للتوسيع إلى 6048 واط/ساعة، أصبح أحدث إصدار لبطاريات لسلسلة إيكوفلو ًاًحًدلتا تم في أسواق عالمية مختارة لوس أنجلوس , 30 أغسطس 2021 / PRNewswire — / إيكوفل و أعلنت شركة إيكوفلو لحلول الطاقة المحمولة والطاقة المتجددة أن محطة الطاقة المحمولة إيكوفلو دلتا ماكس صارت متاحةفي مناطق بلدان آسيا […]

Press Release

Hard Rock International Partners with American Express Presents BST Hyde Park to Bring U.K. Music Lovers Special Activations & Surprises

iadmin

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International announced a partnership with American Express presents BST Hyde Park, AEG Europe’s leading festival that rings in summer each year by taking over London, home of the brand’s first ever Hard Rock Cafe that opened in 1971. This year’s festival is running Friday, June 24 […]

Press Release

Cover the Latest Developments in Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the EAACI Congress 2024 in Valencia, Spain

iadmin

EAACI Congress 2024 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d32f0dd2-5510-4922-aead-62719b31e294 VALENCIA, Spain, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), with a membership of over 16,000 from 125 countries, annually orchestrates its congress to unveil the latest research and innovative advancements in allergy and clinical immunology. We are thrilled to extend a warm invitation […]