Press Release

Driving the Future of EASE Urban Mobility: The First-Ever SOUEAST Global EASE DAY to Launch in Shanghai

iadminComments Off on Driving the Future of EASE Urban Mobility: The First-Ever SOUEAST Global EASE DAY to Launch in Shanghai
SOUEAST Global EASE DAY 2025
SOUEAST Global EASE DAY 2025

SOUEAST Global EASE DAY 2025

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOUEAST Motor is set to kick off the inaugural SOUEAST Global EASE DAY 2025 on April 21st in Shanghai, China. This global event will bring together international media and notable influencers for a five-day immersive experience, advancing the brand’s vision for EASE urban mobility through collaboration.

EASE DAY, SOUEAST’s first-ever global brand summit, will gather influential voices to forge meaningful media connection and amplify brand resonance. Serving dual purposes as both a milestone moment and a symbolic launchpad, this event will promote the brand’s transformation into a globally competitive auto force. Over the course of the event, guests will participate in a range of themed activities designed to foster deeper engagement.

The agenda features four core highlights: EASE Talk, EASE ExperienceEASE Innovation, and EASE City. Through in-depth brand dialogues, test drives, car preview and urban cultural experiences, global media and notable influencers will gain a close-up understanding of SOUEAST’s brand vision and philosophy.

EASE YOUR LIFE in Motion

Since its comprehensive brand refresh in 2024, SOUEAST has rapidly expanded its international footprint, with successful rollouts across the Middle East and Central Asia. Guided by the brand philosophy, “EASE YOUR LIFE,” SOUEAST is reshaping urban mobility by combining global insight with local adaptation—offering customers stylish, comfort, and warm-tech driving experiences tailored to everyday city life.

EASE DAY 2025 represents a natural next step. The event will offer a platform for SOUEAST to engage closely with media through interactive experiences and strategic discussions. And attendees will gain firsthand insight into SOUEAST´s interpretation of intelligent urban mobility.

A Global Journey Begins in Shanghai

The first stop on the EASE DAY journey, Shanghai sets the tone for what SOUEAST envisions as a yearly tradition—bringing the global media and notable influencers together in a different symbolic city. By building a space for co-creation, shared insight, and cultural resonance, EASE DAY will bring extraordinary experiences to urban life.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e993d4d-af61-479f-9204-cb402639cedb

Company: SOUEAST MOTOR
Contact Person: Frida Fu
Emai: [email protected]
Website: https://www.soueast-motor.com/
City: Wuhu

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9424789

iadmin

Related Articles

Press Release

The Depth of the Daimon Unveils a Financial Enigma: Merging Cosmic Consciousness with Innovative Opportunities

iadmin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / The Depths of the Daimon project invites discerning investors on a captivating journey, blending financial success with cosmic awareness. This project introduces a meticulously crafted implementation strat…

Press Release

SSI SCHAEFER and Nahdi Medical Company launch the Middle East’s first Automated Pharmaceutical Distribution Center facility in Saudi Arabia

iadmin

RIYADH，Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SSI SCHAEFER, the world’s leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions, in cooperation with Nahdi Medical Company, the Kingdom’s largest pharmaceutical retail chain, announced the implementation of the country’s first world-class pharmaceutical system in March 2022. In the heart of Jeddah’s industrial zone, the new facility significantly increases […]

Press Release

CGTN: Thousands of years on, Confucianism still influences people worldwide

iadmin

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Confucius is considered one of history’s most influential philosophers. Over the past two millennia, his wisdom has been flowing for generations and kept influencing people around the world. Emerging 2,500 years ago, Confucian ideas of exchange and dialogue, tolerance and mutual learning have played an active role in the […]