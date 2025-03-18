EAACI Congress 2025 – Breaking Boundaries in Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology: Integrating Planetary Health for a Sustainable Future

EAACI Congress 2025 banner

ZURICH, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) proudly presents the EAACI Congress 2025, set to take place June 13-16 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. This year’s theme, “Breaking Boundaries in Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology: Integrating Planetary Health for a Sustainable Future,” highlights the critical link between environmental changes and allergic diseases.

Scientific Excellence & Global Collaboration

Bringing together leading experts from across the world, EAACI Congress 2025 is the premier event for networking and collaboration in allergy and immunology. Delegates can expect cutting-edge research presentations, interactive sessions, and invaluable opportunities to connect with peers shaping the future of the field. Visit the scientific programme to learn more.

Premier Venue & Registration Details

The congress will be hosted at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), the UK’s largest integrated conference and exhibition centre. Located in the heart of Glasgow, SEC offers state-of-the-art facilities and an engaging atmosphere for scientific exchange.

Glasgow, a vibrant city on the banks of the River Clyde, is known for its striking architecture, contemporary art scene, and renowned music venues, providing the perfect setting for this landmark event.

Standard registration fees are available until April 18th, with tailored rates for EAACI members, non-members, seniors, juniors, students, nurses, and lab technicians—ensuring accessibility for all professionals in the field.

Industry Activities & Exhibition

The EAACI Congress 2025 offers an exclusive platform for industry leaders to showcase innovations in allergy and immunology. The exhibition area will feature cutting-edge products and therapies, fostering interaction between delegates and industry partners through dynamic presentations and engaging activities.

Special Highlight: Allergy Run 2025

An exciting feature of the congress is the Allergy Run 2025, a community event promoting awareness of allergy, asthma, and immunology while encouraging a healthy lifestyle. Stay tuned for details on how to participate!

Registration & More Information

Visit the EAACI Congress 2025 website to explore the full program and secure your spot. Follow EAACI on social media for the latest updates.

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading professional organization dedicated to excellence in allergy and immunology. Learn more at https://eaaci.org.

Contact: [email protected]

+41 44 205 55 33

