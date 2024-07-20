

The Egyptian Businessmen Association is organizing a visit by a delegation of members to Turkey, to participate in the meetings of the 17th session of the Egyptian-Turkish Business Council, during next September, in coordination with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, as well as with the Suez Canal Economic Zone, to present the investment opportunities available to Turkish investors during the visit.

This came after the virtual meeting of the Egyptian-Turkish Business Council, headed by Adel Lamai, head of the Egyptian side, and Mustafa Denizer, head of the Turkish side, to arrange for holding the 17th session of the council.

Adel Al-Lami, head of the Egyptian side at the Egyptian-Turkish Business Council, said that a high-level visit to Turkey is expected during the coming period, stressing the importance of exploiting the current momentum in Egyptian-Turkish relations, mutual visits between the two sides, and the growing demand from the Turkish side for investment in Egypt.

Al-Lamai said: The

new government reshuffle included a distinguished elite of ministers, especially in the economic group. The new government also pays great attention to the private sector by providing all facilities that encourage investment, the most important of which are granting industrial lands and issuing industrial registry certificates.

The head of the Egyptian side referred to the major national projects undertaken by Egypt in all fields, and the ongoing improvement in the economy, which resulted in a decrease in the volume of inflation and a stability in the price of the dollar.

For his part, Mustafa Denizer, head of the Turkish side at the Joint Business Council, said that the investment climate in Egypt is highly competitive compared to other countries and that it has many trade agreements that can be benefited from.

Denizer pointed out that the Business Council received many requests from Turkish companies to discuss investment opportunities in Egypt in various economic sectors.

Source: State Information Ser

vice Egypt