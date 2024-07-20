

Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad had a meeting with a delegation from the UAE’s BEEAH Group to discuss promising opportunities of cooperation to invest in waste management domain.

The meeting, held Saturday 20/7/2024, was attended by Fahad Shehail, Group Chief Operating Officer, Zouheir Sabra, Group Chief Financial and Investment Officer, Rafael Sanjurjo Lopez, CEO of BEEAH TANDEEF, and a host of respective officials from both countries.

The minister welcomed the delegation members, highlighting promising opportunities for having cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in different fields, particularly renewable energy, green hydrogen, water desalination and other climate change-related domains.

The government is keen to develop economic conditions and encourage investments through removing any obstacles that may face investors in different fields, the minister added.

The delegation members voiced their keenness to boost cooperation ties with Egypt and have further investments in different promising fields

.

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability pioneer, with verticals across industries, which are renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities.

Founded in 2007, BEEAH Group began its journey as a Sharjah-based public-private partnership company, primarily concerned with environmental and waste management. Recognizing sustainability and technology as the pillars for a modern economy, BEEAH Group invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future, and expanded into the fields of renewable energy, green mobility, transport, education, and technology.

Source: State Information Service Egypt