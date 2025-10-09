Foreign Minister Araghchi Reports on Provincial Diplomacy, Border Interactions

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented a report to the cabinet meeting on the activities of the Headquarters for Provincial Diplomacy and the interactions of border provinces with neighboring countries. Araghchi provided the report in a cabinet meeting, which was chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Wednesday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during the session, which addressed various executive issues raised by administration members, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of cooperation with Iran’s numerous neighbors, noting that 15 provinces share borders with 16 neighboring countries. He highlighted that one of the key policies of the current administration is to leverage these regional relationships for mutual benefit.

To facilitate this goal, the Headquarters for Provincial Diplomacy was established within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance cross-border cooperation between cities on either side of the borders. Additionally, Commander of Law Enforceme

nt Force of Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan provided a detailed report on the plans, functions, and actions of the police force across various operational sectors, further contributing to the discussions on national security and border management.