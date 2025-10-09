Madrid: In line with anti-Zionist policies, the Spanish Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a law banning any arms trade and exchange between Madrid and Tel Aviv due to the regime’s crimes in the Gaza Strip.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that after two weeks of the Podemos (We Can) party refusing to reveal its position, the Spanish parliament finally voted in favor of an arms embargo on Israel. The approval of the plan by Podemos was not announced until a few hours before the vote, when the party’s secretary general, Iv¡n Blara, stated: “Today we will authorize the approval of this royal decree.”

The law was passed with 178 votes in favor, 169 against, and one abstention. Four Podemos deputies, who had been highly critical of the measure, eventually supported it. The Madrid government says it has banned the purchase of weapons from Israel or their sale to Tel Aviv since the start of the war in Gaza.