Hezbollah Chief Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Cause, Warns Against Israeli Aggression



Beirut: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has reaffirmed the Lebanese resistance movement’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, warning that Hezbollah will respond decisively if Israel escalates. Sheikh Qassem emphasized that reversing course against the occupying regime is not an option, as the region undergoes a significant transformation with direct and tangible effects.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Sheikh Qassem declared in a speech on Saturday that the Palestinian cause is one of justice, and Hezbollah stands firm in its commitment, believing in the liberation of the holy sites. He also labeled Israel as an ‘expansionist enemy’ with no boundaries, asserting that resistance remains a legitimate and natural response to the regime’s plots and ambitions.





The Hezbollah chief further accused Israel of having set goals for expansion, ending resistance, and controlling the future of Lebanon, supported by what he called ‘ruthless US tyranny.’ Addressing Israel’s continued aggression against Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem urged the Lebanese government to act decisively to protect its sovereignty.





He issued a stern warning to Israel, stating that any attempts to establish a new equation by attacking Lebanon’s southern suburbs, the south, and the Bekaa will not be accepted. Sheikh Qassem made it clear that Hezbollah will not tolerate any Israeli actions aimed at destabilizing Lebanon.

