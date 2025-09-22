Hamas Welcomes Recognition of Palestinian State by Britain, Canada, and Australia

Gaza city: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has welcomed the recent decision by Britain, Canada, and Australia to recognize the state of Palestine. The movement expressed satisfaction with the announcement and indicated that several other countries are expected to officially recognize Palestine in the near future.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Hamas issued a statement highlighting the significance of this recognition. The statement emphasized the action as an important step toward establishing the rights of the Palestinian people to their land and sacred sites. Hamas views this as progress toward forming an independent state with Holy Quds as its capital-a goal achieved through years of struggle, perseverance, and sacrifice by the Palestinian people in their pursuit of freedom and return.

Hamas further stressed that this recognition should be accompanied by concrete actions leading to an immediate halt to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. The movement also urged efforts to confro

nt occupation plans and the process of Judaization in the West Bank and the city of Holy Qods.

The statement from Hamas called on the international community, the United Nations, and its associated institutions to take measures to isolate the Zionist regime. It urged the cessation of all forms of cooperation and coordination with the regime, the intensification of punitive measures against it, and efforts to try its leaders as war criminals in international courts for alleged crimes against humanity.