New york: Portugal has recognized the Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced in a speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York. With this move, Portugal joins the UK, Canada, and Australia, which issued similar statements earlier. France and several other countries are expected to make similar announcements at a two-state summit in New York on Monday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Foreign Minister Rangel emphasized the necessity of taking steps for peace and expressed hope that Israel will understand Portugal’s decision. He stated that the recognition was aimed at promoting peace and supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.

Rangel also criticized the restrictions on humanitarian aid, displacement of populations, and the dire conditions in Gaza, including hunger and the destruction of vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and places of worship. He underscored the urgent need for a cease-fire, unhindered access for humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages.