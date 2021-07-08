Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Breaking News
REGULATED INFORMATION

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), July 7, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 2,835,000 new shares on July 7, 2021 pursuant to a capital increase in connection with Nyxoah’s initial public offering in the United States.

  • Share capital: EUR 4,295,126.64
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,002,609 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,002,609 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
  • 91 “2013 ESOP Warrants” issued on 3 May 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 365 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on 3 November 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 182,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 319 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on 12 December 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 159,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
  • 550,000 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on 21 February 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 550,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares

